Dave Grohl says the new Foo Fighters album is finished, and he’s profanely excited about it. Grohl told Kerrang! he’s “so ****ing proud” of the album, saying “There are choruses on this record that 50-****ing-thousand people are gonna sing, and it’s gonna bring everyone’s ****ing hearts together in that moment.” The album is the band’s 10th and coincides with the Foos’ 25th anniversary. The band kicks off its North American ‘Van Tour’ next month.

