New Found Glory, Simple Plan Launch ‘Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour’

Pop-punk lives! At least according to New Found Glory and Simple Plan, who are teaming up for the ‘Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour’ this summer. The 19-city tour kicks off May 29th in St. Petersburg, FL and wraps up June 28th in Austin TX. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 14th. New Found Glory is also putting the finishing touches on a new album, Forever + Ever x Infinity, which drops the same day the tour launches on May 29th.

The show will arrive in Salt Lake City at The Depot on June 17th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 14th at LiveNation.com.

It’s here! The Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour with New Found Glory and Simple Plan kicks off May 29th with special guests Knuckle Puck! Visit https://t.co/fnARZSD113 now for pre-sale tickets and VIP upgrades. #PPND pic.twitter.com/z9y0rcA6Qh — New Found Glory (@newfoundglory) February 11, 2020