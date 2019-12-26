New Green Day Album “Like Nothing You’ve Seen Before”

Green Day’s new album Father Of All… is “like nothing you’ve seen before”, according to critics who got an early peak. Kerrang’s Emily Carter got a special preview and noted that the entire album clocks in at 26 minutes, with only one song lasting longer than three minutes. As for the band, they’re proud of this latest effort. Billie Joe says the lead single and title track is “probably the best first single Green Day ever wrote”.

Father Of All… will be out Feb. 7th.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.