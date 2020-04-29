New Marilyn Manson Album Finished

Marilyn Manson’s newest album is finished and a “masterpiece” – at least according to his collaborator Shooter Jennings. On Wednesday, Jennings posted that he was “just waiting for this finished masterpiece to be released”, adding “**** is gonna get real.” Last year, Manson described the upcoming album as “sort of like a wax museum of my thoughts, a study of the chamber of horrors in my head.”
