New Marilyn Manson Announces New Album and Share New Track

After teasing its release for the past two weeks, Marilyn Manson has dropped his new single, “We Are Chaos,” today.

Tweeting a picture of what appears to be the artwork for the song’s cover on Tuesday, Manson wrote, “Wednesday 9 a.m. PST.”

The new album will be called “We Are Chaos” and produced by Manson and Shooter Jennings

In a statement, Manson said, “When I listen to WE ARE CHAOS now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today. This was recorded to its completion without anyone hearing it until it was finished. There is most definitely a side A and side B in the traditional sense. But just like an LP, it is a flat circle and it’s up to the listener to put the last piece of the puzzle into the picture of songs. This concept album is the mirror Shooter and I built for the listener—it’s the one we won’t stare into. There are so many rooms, closets, safes and drawers. But in the soul or your museum of memories, the worst are always the mirrors. Shards and slivers of ghosts haunted my hands when I wrote most of these lyrics. Making this record, I had to think to myself: ‘Tame your crazy, stitch your suit. And try to pretend that you are not an animal’ but I knew that mankind is the worst of them all. Making mercy is like making murder. Tears are the human body’s largest export.”

This will be Marilyn Manson’s 11th studio album.

We Are Chaos tracklist:

1. Red, Black, and Blue

2. We are Choas

3. Don’t Chase the Dead

4. Pain You with My Love

5. Half-Way & One Step Forward

6. Infinite Darkness

7. Perfume

8. Keep My Head Together

9. Solve Coagula

10. Broken Needle