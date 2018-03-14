New Music From I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

Utah boys Dallon Weekes and Ryan Seamon’s new band I Don’t Know How But They Found Me have a new song and video. How do I explain the band? Here is what they have to say:

IDKhow community talent show performance, circa mid-1983. This particular tape, marked only as ‘Bowling League Tournament’ was recovered from the North Davis County Library basement archives in the late nineties. Its origin is uncertain.

Check out “Nobody Likes The Opening Band” and tell me if it looks like they filmed this in the Clearfield 5th ward gym.