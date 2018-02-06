New Music On X96

There are lots of great new songs out there, and we’ve added a bunch to our playlist this week.

First is another new track from Fall Out Boy called “Church.” Remember, Fall Out Boy is playing the Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 3.

Next is the latest from Nothing But Thieves, entitled “Sorry.”

There is another track from Awolnation that we like quite a bit. It’s called “Handyman.” Remember, they’re playing at The Complex on March 7.

Finally, another artist that will be live in Utah. It’s Jack White! His new song is called “Connected By Love.” He’s playing at Saltair on August 9th.