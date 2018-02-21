New Music On X96

Nothing makes me happier than a new Muse song, and they released one last week! The song is entitled “Thought Contagion,” and we are featuring it now on X96. This is a return to the big Muse-sound that I love. Watch the video below!
A new band that we like called LovelyTheBand has a cool new song called “Broken.” Check out Richie T’s interview with them on the Meet The Bands podcast as well!
