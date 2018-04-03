New Music On X96

We are getting to the time of the year when we are flooded with great new music! Here are a couple selections that we are adding to X96 this week. First up is the new solo song from Mike Shinoda called “Crossing A Line.” Mike Shinoda is one of Linkin Park’s main songwriters and is a multi-instrumentalist. His contributions to the band have been massive. After last year’s tragedy of bandmate Chester Bennington’s death by suicide, there has been a lot of uncertainty about the future of the Linkin Park. They say that they will stay together, but Shinoda announced a solo album called Post Traumatic that will come out on June 15th. “Crossing A Line” will be on that album. Mike Shinoda is also scheduled to perform on this year’s Loveloud Festival with Imagine Dragons, Tyler Glenn, and many others at Rice Eccles Stadium on July 28th.

Bishop Briggs dropped a great new song called “White Flag,” and we think she kicks ass. Listen for it on X96, and check out the video below!