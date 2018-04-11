New Music On X96

Here are three new songs that you’ll be hearing on X96!
The first is Vance Joy’s happy little tune called “Saturday Sun.”
Next is a great little track from Bear Hands called “Back Seat Driver (Spirit Guide)”. We think this will be a huge song for them!
Beck’s next single from his latest album is the title track, “Colors.” Don’t forget that Beck is in town September 22 at the Maverik Center.
