New Music on X96!

Lots of great new music is available, and here are three songs that we have added to our playlist.

We’ll start with “High Hopes” from Panic! At The Disco. Don’t forget to see them on August 8 at Vivint Smart Home Arena!

Here is a live performance of “High Hopes.”

Next is “Rescue Me” from Thirty Seconds To Mars.

Finally, it’s a band that sounds a lot like Led Zeppelin. Face it, it’s kind of fun to rock out a little bit! This is “When The Curtain Falls” by Greta Van Fleet. Remember guitars? These guys do!

Here is a live performance of the song on Jimmy Fallon.