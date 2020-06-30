New Offspring Album “On Hold”

A new album from The Offspring is currently “on hold”, according to frontman Dexter Holland. In an interview with Download TV, Holland says the band’s 10th album is “basically done”, but was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not that The Offspring isn’t keeping busy. In April, the band released a cover of the cult classic Tiger King song “Here Kitty Kitty.”

Should they just go ahead and release the album now since touring won’t happen anytime soon? What have been your favorite albums of the first half of 2020?