New Single Coming From Green Day, Album Tracklist Confirmed

Fans are just a month away from hearing Green Day’s latest album, Father Of All…, which drops on February 7. A few pressings of the jacket artwork were sent out last week, which revealed the alleged tracklisting. But now the band has confirmed its authenticity. To whet appetites, Green Day will release another single from the record, announcing that “Oh Yeah!” comes out on January 16. Initially, the song was to be called, “Bulletproof Backpack,” but it’s been changed. Kerrang! feels the update was likely because the tune samples Joan Jett’s “Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah).”

You never know what you’ll find in your mailbox 👀 Right @GreenDayMusic? 📬🦄 https://t.co/ONLOylg9Fr — Green Day (@GreenDay) January 7, 2020

Oh Yeah, "Oh Yeah!” comes out on 1/16 pic.twitter.com/RpMDDacrfl — Green Day (@GreenDay) January 7, 2020