Nickelback Documentary On The Way

We’ll let you judge for yourself whether it’s a good thing or a bad thing, but a new Nickleback documentary is on the way soon. Guitarist Ryan Peake said Tuesday that the doc, which follows the band’s 2018/19 tour, is “very close to being released” and should be out in “a month or two.” It remains to be seen if the pandemic forces Nickelback to scrap its planned summer tour marking the 15th anniversary of its “All The Right Reasons” album.

