Music

Nine Inch Nails’ 1986 Quake Soundtrack Gets First-Ever Vinyl Release

Posted on

Nine Inch Nails’ soundtrack for the 1996 video game, Quake, is now available, for the first time, on vinyl.

The only way to get the complete soundtrack was with the first-person shooter game’s CD-ROM.

If you want a copy of this fully remastered soundtrack, it’s available now from the band’s website for $35.

Do you remember the Quake video game? Which video game would be enhanced by a Nine Inch Nails soundtrack?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top