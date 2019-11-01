Nirvana’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ Album Turns 25

It’s one of the best albums of the “MTV Unplugged” era and one of Kurt Cobain’s final performances – and it turns 25 years old today. Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged In New York album was released on Nov. 1st, 1994 – seven months after Cobain’s death earlier that year. In typical Nirvana fashion, the band skipped signature hits like “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Lithium” to play obscure cover songs by artists like Meat Puppets and The Vaselines. Last month, the cardigan sweater Cobain wore during the performance was auctioned off for a whopping $334,000. Meanwhile, the acoustic guitar Cobain played has been the subject of a legal dispute between his daughter Frances Bean Cobain and her ex-husband, who claims he was given the guitar as a wedding gift.

