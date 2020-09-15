Noel Gallagher Refuses To Wear A Mask

Add Noel Gallagher to the list of rock stars who won’t wear a face mask.
In a recent podcast interview, the former Oasis songwriter dismissed masks as “pointless”, declaring “The whole thing’s bollocks”.
Gallagher says “There’s too many ****ing liberties being taken away from us now.”
Noel Gallagher says he refuses to wear a 'pointless' mask despite UK laws https://t.co/lmT5xtshu9
— The Guardian (@guardian) September 15, 2020
The UK requires facemasks to be worn in shops, on public transport and other public settings.
Do celebrities affect how the rest of us treat things like the pandemic? Do you know anyone who still refuses to wear a mask?
