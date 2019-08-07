Noel Gallagher Says He’ll Sell The Rights To Oasis’ Masters To The Highest Bidder

Noel Gallagher is well aware of just how much money the masters for Oasis’ music would fetch, so he claims he’ll sell them off to the highest bidder. Speaking to Seth Myers on Tuesday night, the guitarist admits, “Well, what am I going to keep them for? So my kids can benefit? Nah.” However, that buyer will need some really deep pockets, especially with what Gallagher plans to purchase after he collects. “I’m going to sell them and then I’m going to buy a plane, a yacht, I want a chimp with a top hat, and I’ll buy a rocket, and I’ll leave the kids with the other stuff from the 2000s,” he jokes, adding, “Depending on his behavior, he’ll probably going to have his own bus. I mean why not, he’s a chimp in a top hat, he’s got to have his own bus.”

