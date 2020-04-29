Music

Noel Gallagher To Share Unreleased Oasis Song At Midnight

A never-before-heard Oasis song will be seeing the light of day very soon. Co-founder Noel Gallagher says came across a 2005 demo for a previously unreleased song called “Don’t Stop” while going through a giant stack of unlabeled CDs at his home during the lockdown. Gallagher says he thought the recording “had been lost forever” and plans to share it at 5 pm our time.

