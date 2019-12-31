One Band Has All Three Top Rock Songs Of The Decade On ‘Billboard’

No, it wasn’t a misprint. The top three rock songs this decade as declared by Billboard are all by Imagine Dragons, with “Believer,” “Thunder,” and “Radioactive” all inescapable during the 2010s. While some rock fans were upset by the ranking, the band’s frontman literally laughed off the criticism on Twitter, writing Monday, “Thank you for the love and yea I’d probably be mad if it wasn’t my band but it is my band, ha ha ha ha ha ha.”

got on twitter to find all the slander and all the love. thank you for the love and yea I’d probably be mad if it wasn’t my band but it is my band hahahahahahbaba https://t.co/le16Mep6mR — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) December 31, 2019

Dan Reynolds then followed up with, “And in all serious. thank you so much. I feel incredibly blessed to be able to have spent the last decade writing this music and sharing it w you.” twenty one pilots didn’t seem to get as much flack though; they too held three positions, coming in at six, nine, and ten.

The top rock songs of the decade 🎸 See the full chart here: https://t.co/PdKH4WXrSq pic.twitter.com/Qr83mZoKaA — billboard (@billboard) December 29, 2019

And here’s some of the hate…

Imagine Dragons? More like imagine thinking any of this is rock music https://t.co/08YW5NV1UE — Josh Loof (@JoshLoof) December 31, 2019

who….. who has been listening to imagine dragons THAT much….. https://t.co/Sc4jEQsIlH — jam 🤶🏼 (@jamie_170) December 31, 2019

That's weird, because last time I checked, Imagine Dragons had never even released a proper rock song before. Like… Ever! Neither before nor after the dawn of fucking time! pic.twitter.com/XR7tTk26qI — Northon (the H is silent) (@VonNorreFilms) December 31, 2019

Man, FUCK THIS. Imagine Dragons doesn’t count as rock. If anyone needed proof that rock is dead, look no further. pic.twitter.com/nMMrd83orD — Johnny Utah (@johnnyeffinutah) December 30, 2019

not to be one of those annoying music people but the fact that imagine dragons and IS at the top of this list and the black keys, arctic monkeys or cage the elephant ISN’T is the dumbest shit pic.twitter.com/VPID4wDrKQ — cale (@RAT_B0Y_) December 30, 2019

Looking for rock songs on this list like pic.twitter.com/dEkr8nDERl — 🦌all I want for Minecraft is lapis🎄 (@sonniskies_) December 30, 2019

Billboard's release of the top rock songs of the decade? 1. Not rock

2. Not rock

3. Not rock

4. Not rock

5. Not rock

6. Not rock

7. Not rock

8. Not rock

9. Not rock

10. Not rock https://t.co/pEoON9j7bi — Becky Bolinger (@ClimateBecky) December 30, 2019

1. None of these can really be considered rock songs 2. How are you really gonna put the mayor buticringe dance song on this list unironically? 3. Yall know TOOL made a new album recently right? 4. Billboard is trash. https://t.co/TXD63lCwEz — Shae AR (@Shae_AR) December 31, 2019