One Band Has All Three Top Rock Songs Of The Decade On ‘Billboard’

No, it wasn’t a misprint. The top three rock songs this decade as declared by Billboard are all by Imagine Dragons, with “Believer,” “Thunder,” and “Radioactive” all inescapable during the 2010s. While some rock fans were upset by the ranking, the band’s frontman literally laughed off the criticism on Twitter, writing Monday, “Thank you for the love and yea I’d probably be mad if it wasn’t my band but it is my band, ha ha ha ha ha ha.”

Dan Reynolds then followed up with, “And in all serious. thank you so much. I feel incredibly blessed to be able to have spent the last decade writing this music and sharing it w you.” twenty one pilots didn’t seem to get as much flack though; they too held three positions, coming in at six, nine, and ten.

