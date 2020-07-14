One Of Nirvana’s Earliest Performances Of ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Surfaces

An old video has surfaced of Nirvana performing “Smells Like Teen Spirit” at a Seattle record store, just one week before the release of their landmark album Nevermind. The video is from a 45-minute performance at Beehive Records on September 16, 1991.

The gig might have been an early sign of what was to come for Nirvana – the store expected about 50 people to show up, only to find more than 200 kids lined up outside, hoping to get a glimpse of Kurt Cobain.