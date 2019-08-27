Panic! At The Disco Takes Home Best Rock Moon Man

Magic Mirror on the wall, which band had the best rock music video of them all? Well, that would be Panic! At The Disco. Taking home the famed statue in the Best Rock category at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards were the Vegas rockers for their massive hit “High Hopes”. Panic! was up against some stiff competition, beating out The 1975, Fall Out Boy, Imagine Dragons, twenty one pilots, and Lenny Kravitz. While not accepting the award during the broadcast, the band did celebrate the win on their Twitter account, writing, “Ayyyeeee got a shiny new moon person to add to the shelf. love y’all, thanks for voting!”

Ayyyeeee got a shiny new moon person to add to the shelf 🌕🏆 love y’all, thanks for voting! https://t.co/biDa6jPQk2 — Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) August 27, 2019