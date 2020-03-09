Papa Roach Documentary In The Works

Papa Roach will be getting the ‘rockumentary’ treatment with a career-spanning film project. Bassist Tobin Esperance says the band is putting together a documentary with “all of the footage that we’ve acquired over the past 20 years”, which he hopes will be out “soon.” The band is getting ready to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Infest album and will be hitting the road with Five Finger Death Punch on a spring tour next month.

