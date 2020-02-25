Papa Roach Planning ‘Infest’ Anniversary Shows

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix told Linea Rock that the band has some plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Infest. “We’ve done some really cool things in the studio around some of the previous recordings and we have some awesome stuff to release throughout the year”, Shaddix revealed. Papa Roach’s vocalist also said the band will also announce some live shows to celebrate their certified-triple platinum album, but “can’t let the cat out of the bag completely.”

