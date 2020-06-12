Papa Roach Will Perform ‘Infest’ Album On Livestream

Papa Roach will be performing their entire Infest album on an upcoming live stream to mark its 20th anniversary. “Infest In-Studio” will take place next Saturday, June 20th, live from a Sacramento studio. Fans will need to buy a $14.99 virtual ticket to watch the show, part of which will go to charity.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix says the band “couldn’t take not performing any longer.” The band has previously performed the Infest album only once – at a surprise set in 2015.

