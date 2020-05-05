Paramore Singer Endorses Little Girl’s ‘Butthole’ Song

Paramore’s Hayley Williams has endorsed a new track by a rising young star. The song? “I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole.” Williams is among more than 6 million people who have watched 8-year-old Los Angeles resident Jolee Dunn perform the tune on Twitter. The song, which has received 400,000-plus likes, features lyrics like, “I wonder what’s inside your butthole/ Maybe there is astronauts/ Maybe there is aliens/ All inside your butthole/ What’s inside your butthole?/ I always want to know.”

i cant wait to someday write butthole songs with a human that once lived basically inside my butthole https://t.co/QzUTO66W06 — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) May 3, 2020

Retweeting the post, Williams said she fears her upcoming album might be overshadowed by the surprise Internet hit. “Suddenly self-conscious about my album because, if I am honest with myself, it will never be this good,” she wrote.