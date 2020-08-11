Pearl Jam Announces PPV Stadium Concert Special

Pearl Jam has announced a Pay-Per-View special broadcast of their 2018 home show in Seattle.

August 8th, 2018’s show was the first of two concerts at Seattle’s Safeco Field, home of the Mariners, Seattle’s MLB team.

Fans can catch the show on Pay-Per-View for $14.99 through Labor Day weekend, September 4th-7th. Spoiler: look for a guest appearance from singer/songwriter Brandi Carlisle.