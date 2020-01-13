Pearl Jam Confirms New Album, North American Tour

Pearl Jam dropped some big news on Monday – confirming the rumors of a new album along with their 2020 touring plans. The new album, Gigaton, will be Pearl Jam’s first in seven years and is due out March 27th. The band also announced dates for a 16-date North American tour kicking off March 18th in Toronto and wrapping up with two shows in Oakland, CA on April 18-19th. A European tour in June and July was also announced. Tickets for the North American dates go on sale Friday, Jan. 24th. Sadly, there is no Utah date scheduled at this time.

