Pearl Jam Members Coming To The Screen In 2020

Perhaps Pearl Jam is going to be pretty busy in the new year. Besides rumors of an album release and possible tour, two members of the band will be coming to screens in 2020. Noted surfing enthusiast Eddie Vedder will be featured on the TV show Surfing Rockers debuting this February, according to PearlJamOnline.

Along with the frontman, Anthony Kiedis, Ben Harper, Billie Joe Armstrong, Kelly Slater, Taylor Hawkins, Kirk Hammett, Jack Johnson, and Jim Lindberg, are all reported to make appearances. Meanwhile, bassist Jeff Ament has a role in two upcoming documentaries: Boy Howdy! The Story of Creem Magazine and You Can Color Outside the Lines… The Big Boys says the site.

