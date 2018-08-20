Pearl Jam Responds to Criticism on Trump Poster

A poster from Pearl Jam that depicted the rotting corpse of President Donald Trump landed the band in the crosshairs of pundits. Now the band is responding to the criticism.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, bassist Jeff Ament (who was partly responsible for the poster explained: “The role of artists is to make people think and feel, and the current administration has us thinking and feeling.”

He continued… “I was the sole conceptualist of this poster, and I welcome all interpretations and discourse. Love, from the First Amendment, Jeff Ament.”

The poster went up in Montana for the band’s show. The Republican challenger to Montana Senator Jon Tester is Matt Rosendale. He spoke out on the poster and encouraged his Democratic opponent to do the same.