Pearl Jam Shared Track Listing For ‘Gigaton’

Pearl Jam has dropped a little more info about their upcoming album Gigaton. On Monday, the band shared song titles for the album’s 12 tracks, including “Superblood Wolfmoon”, “Buckle Up”, and the upcoming first single “Dance Of The Clairvoyants”. The album, Pearl Jam’s first in seven years, will be out March 27th, with the first single set to arrive ‘in the coming weeks.’ Pearl Jam will also be touring North America and Europe this year starting in March.

Gigaton. Out March 27th. Which track are you most excited to hear? More info and pre-order: https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y pic.twitter.com/il6Zvb22bh — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 20, 2020