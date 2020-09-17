Pearl Jam, Smashing Pumpkins To Headline Asbury Park Festival

Pearl Jam and Smashing Pumpkins will be sharing a stage on a New Jersey beach – assuming live music becomes a thing in 2021.

Both bands have been tapped to headline next year’s Sea. Hear. Now. festival at Asbury Park, NJ. Other performers include The Avett Brothers, Billy Idol, Patti Smith, and Patti Scialfa.

The Smashing Pumpkins have been added to the 2021 lineup for the https://t.co/csVjvel7cb Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey https://t.co/QXJHa4A1hO pic.twitter.com/WkOqaycNGi — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 17, 2020

The 2020 festival had to be canceled due to… well, you know. The 2021 version is scheduled for Sept. 18-19.

Do you think big concerts will return in 2021? What show were you most disappointed to miss this year?