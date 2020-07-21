Music

Pearl Jam Stars In MLB Return Promos

It’s a well-known fact that the members of Pearl Jam are big baseball fans, so it makes sense that MLB has teamed up with the Seattle rockers for its return promos.

“Superblood Wolfmoon” and “Who Ever Said”, from Pearl Jam’s latest album Gigaton, have both been featured in promos airing on MLB Network. Frontman Eddie Vedder is famously a longtime Chicago Cubs fan, while the rest of the band roots for their hometown Seattle Mariners.

MLB’s shortened 60-game season will finally commence on Wednesday.

