Pearl Jam Stars In MLB Return Promos

It’s a well-known fact that the members of Pearl Jam are big baseball fans, so it makes sense that MLB has teamed up with the Seattle rockers for its return promos.

A "Superblood Wolfmoon" is a phenomenon caused by an unusual set of circumstances. The 2020 @MLB season is coming. https://t.co/g3aRdxi72Y — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) July 21, 2020

“Superblood Wolfmoon” and “Who Ever Said”, from Pearl Jam’s latest album Gigaton, have both been featured in promos airing on MLB Network. Frontman Eddie Vedder is famously a longtime Chicago Cubs fan, while the rest of the band roots for their hometown Seattle Mariners.

MLB’s shortened 60-game season will finally commence on Wednesday.