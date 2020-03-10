Pearl Jam to Postpone First Leg of Tour

Pearl Jam has made the decision to postpone the first leg of their 2020 tour because of coronavirus concerns. The band released a statement about the postponement on their social media saying, “Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been planning for months is now in jeopardy.” The group went on to say that they’re deeply upset about having to postpone the North American leg of the tour. There’s been no word on when the North American leg will be rescheduled.

(1/10) As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. pic.twitter.com/SRcZasIVsk — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) March 10, 2020