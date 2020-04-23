Pearl Jam to Stream “Visual Gigaton Experience” for Free!

Remember that album that Pearl Jam put out last month? It seems like it was a year ago, but rest assured, it wasn’t. The album is called Gigaton if you’ve forgotten. Well, along with the album, Pearl Jam had planned to do something pretty great. They were going to play the album in 4K on IMAX screens all across the good, old, U.S. of A. However, with the corona-bug on a rampage that didn’t get to happen. As they say, “Waste not. Want not.” And I feel like we do wand so Pearl Jam is going to make their Gigaton Visual Experience available to watch for free, for 7 days starting this Friday, April 24th for free on Apple TV and the Apple TV app.

Pearl Jam and @AppleTV have announced the Global Gigaton Listening Experience in Dolby Atmos – a special audio-visual event available for free to all Apple TV users for one week. Start watching on Friday, April 24. pic.twitter.com/5Rf37a4IMZ — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) April 23, 2020

After those 7 days are up, you’ll have to buy it so take advantage while you can. It’s also a great chance to make the most out of your 4K TV and sound system. Now get out there and give the neighbors what for!