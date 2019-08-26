Is Pearl Jam gearing up to hit the road? According to one alleged insider on the band’s Ten Club message board, an announcement will be coming. “Things got real. Will blow your minds what’s coming. One tip.. Save f***in money!!” writes dimitrispearljam, who claims to have sources close to the Seattle rockers. Some of the other commentators on the site speculated on the locations, tossing out potential gigs in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Last week, rumors of Pearl Jam readying their follow-up to 2013’s Lightning Bolt started making rounds on the board.

Pearl Jam Tour Announcement ‘Will Blow Your Mind’ https://t.co/qjjRzBvFz0 pic.twitter.com/RasOPS66WU — Alternative Nation (@AltNationNet) August 26, 2019

Breaking news: Pearl Jam are back at work for their new album, the 11th of their career.#PearlJam #PJLP11 #PJNewAlbum https://t.co/SgwwNLYjzK — PearlJamOnLine.it (@PearlJamOnLine) August 22, 2019