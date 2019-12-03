Music

Pearl Jam’s Holiday Recordings Come To Streaming Services

Pearl Jam fans just got an early Christmas present – a bunch of rare holiday recordings that are finally available on streaming services. The band has recorded a Christmas single almost every year since 1991 – but they were previously only available as a 7″ vinyl sent out to fan club members. Now, they’re rolling out some of those holiday tunes online for the “12 Days Of Pearl Jam”, starting with their 2004 cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Someday At Christmas.”

