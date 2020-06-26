Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament Drops Surprise Solo EP

Like many artists, bassist Jeff Ament spent his time in quarantine working on new music — but not for Pearl Jam. Ament has surprised fans by announcing a new solo EP on Friday — and then releasing it the same day. He says the five-song EP, “American Death Squad,” is a product of the energy he’d reserved for Pearl Jam’s now-canceled tour. “I found it necessary to find an outlet for the energy we had created going into the tour,” he says. “So, every morning, I retreated to the studio with the goal of writing a song every day. These were some of the first songs out of the gate. Raw and succinct.”
Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament has surprise dropped an EP, American Death Squad: https://t.co/ok6qbXwqPT pic.twitter.com/2G7y3RIFDb
— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) June 26, 2020
“American Death Squad” is available to stream through Apple Music or Spotify. A 7-inch vinyl version of the EP is due to drop in August.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.