Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament Drops Surprise Solo EP

Like many artists, bassist Jeff Ament spent his time in quarantine working on new music — but not for Pearl Jam. Ament has surprised fans by announcing a new solo EP on Friday — and then releasing it the same day. He says the five-song EP, “American Death Squad,” is a product of the energy he’d reserved for Pearl Jam’s now-canceled tour. “I found it necessary to find an outlet for the energy we had created going into the tour,” he says. “So, every morning, I retreated to the studio with the goal of writing a song every day. These were some of the first songs out of the gate. Raw and succinct.”

“American Death Squad” is available to stream through Apple Music or Spotify. A 7-inch vinyl version of the EP is due to drop in August.