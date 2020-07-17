Perry Farrell Announces Career-Spanning Solo Box Set

Perry Farrell has had a lot of jobs – from fronting bands like Jane’s Addiction and Porno for Pyros to co-founding Lollapalooza. Now he’s is releasing a career-spanning box set of solo material called Perry Farrell: The Glitz; The Glamour.
The set includes 68 tracks spanning Farrell’s 35-year career, across nine vinyl LPs and one Blu-Ray. A hardcover photo book, bandana, and special prints are also included.
Perry Farrell: The Glitz; The Glamour will be available to stream on August 7th, with the physical box set out Nov. 6th.
