Perry Farrell Announces Career-Spanning Solo Box Set

Perry Farrell has had a lot of jobs – from fronting bands like Jane’s Addiction and Porno for Pyros to co-founding Lollapalooza. Now he’s is releasing a career-spanning box set of solo material called Perry Farrell: The Glitz; The Glamour.

The set includes 68 tracks spanning Farrell’s 35-year career, across nine vinyl LPs and one Blu-Ray. A hardcover photo book, bandana, and special prints are also included.

Perry Farrell: The Glitz; The Glamour will be available to stream on August 7th, with the physical box set out Nov. 6th.