Primus are Coming to Salt Lake

Primus have announced a big summer tour where they will be paying tribute to Rush by playing their “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety. And yes, it’s coming to Salt Lake for a rare outdoor show at The Complex (I saw Vampire Weekend outside last year and it was a pretty great setup). Primus will bring Wolfmother along with them for the show.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 12st at 10 am at TheComplexSLC.com.
