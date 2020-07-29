Psychedelic Furs Will Drop 1st New Album In 29 Years On Friday

80’s stalwarts Psychedelic Furs are set to release their first new album in 29 years on Friday. Made of Rain is the Furs’ first album since 1991. It was originally slated for a May 1st release but was pushed to July 31st due to the pandemic.

Asked why he waited so long to make another album, frontman Richard Butler said “I spent 25 years saying “Why?” and then four years saying “Why not?” He says once they started writing, the process “just happened quite naturally.”

Album Review: Made of Rain, The Psychedelic Furs (@pfurs)’s first LP in nearly 30 years, is triumphantly refreshing yet retro: https://t.co/0IOwTjOtfM pic.twitter.com/7BMrkxB2Pi — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) July 27, 2020

Of course, the band will have to wait until next year to start playing shows – but already has a UK tour lined up for next April.