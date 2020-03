NME reports that the rural Australian pub featured in David Bowie’s 1983 “Let’s Dance” music video is up for sale. The Carinda was listed for sale on Monday for around $220,000. The pub is New South Wales was the epicenter for the David Bowie tribute event “Let’s Dance, Carinda” but the pub’s current owners haven’t commented on the local party’s future.

