Puddle of Mudd Vocalist on His Sobriety

Puddle of Mudd vocalist Wes Scantlin recently spoke with an Iowa radio station about his sobriety and forthcoming album. Wes said in part “”It’s been a long road, but it’s well worth it… It was definitely God. He was there the whole time.” On the topic of the new album, “Welcome To Galvania”, he said his dad would grade the songs that he wrote through the galvanic skin response. Basically, the more goosebumps his dad got, the better the song was, what are you expecting the September 13th release to be like compared to their past albums?

