Punk Rockers Highlight Vets Plight

A British punk rock band hopes their new music video will highlight the poor treatment of veterans. Band MC16 produced the video in Portsmouth to help raise money for All Call Signs. The charity helps vets dealing with problems like P-T-S-D and homelessness. The song’s titled “Sleeping On Cardboard.” 39-year-old frontman Tom Carson told The Portsmouth News, “The idea that you could be serving in the forces and that your biggest fight isn’t on the battlefield but when you come back home is something I can’t contemplate, it leave me furious and unable to sleep.”

The single will be released on December 20 to all major streaming platforms. You can also download the track on MC16’s BandCamp Page, mc16band.bandcamp.com. All proceeds go toward All Call Signs.

Though this a British story, it certainly resonates here.

