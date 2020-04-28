Puscifer Teases Something Coming ‘Soon’

It seems the coronavirus outbreak has thrown all of Maynard James Keenan’s plans into disarray. But that has surprisingly worked in favor of the fans. The frontman was supposed to be on tour with Tool. But with that on hold, he’ll instead release new music from Puscifer. Sharing snippets of “stuff” to their Instagram, the band hints that the album they recorded last year will be out “soon” rather than in 2021 as originally scheduled. Puscifer is much more forthcoming with material. Their last record dropped in 2015. Meanwhile, it took 13 years for Tool to put out “Fear Inoculum.”

