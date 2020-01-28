Music

Rage Against The Machine Added as Boston Calling Headliner

Posted on

Consequence of Sound first shared the rumor earlier this month and now it’s true; Rage Against The Machine will headline Boston Calling 2020 lineup. The festival’s other headliners include Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Boston Calling is coming up Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard Athletic Complex and will also include Run The Jewels, The 1975, The Struts and Liam Gallagher. Tickets are on sale now at Boston Calling Music Festival.

