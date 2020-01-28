Music

Rage Against The Machine Adds Yet Another Festival Date

2020 is shaping up to be a big year for Rage Against The Machine. The freshly reunited rockers just added another festival-headlining performance to their calendar. Rage will headline the 2020 Firefly Music Festival, held June 18-21 in Dover, DE. Other rockers on the schedule include Blink-182, Cage the Elephant, and David Lee Roth. RATM will make their official return to the stage at this year’s Coachella Festival in April and have also been announced as a headliner for the Boston Calling festival in May.

