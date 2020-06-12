Rage Against The Machine Back On The Charts Amid Protests

Rage Against The Machine’s music seems like a natural fit for the protests that have swept the country in recent weeks. And sure enough, the band’s music is back on the Billboard charts, nearly three decades later.
This week, RATM’s 1992 self-titled debut album cracked both the Billboard 200 and the iTunes Top Albums charts. Earlier this week, Rage guitarist Tom Morello got sucked into a hilarious Twitter feud when a user criticized Tom Morello for being “political”, saying he “used to be a fan until your political opinions came out.”
