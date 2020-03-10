Music

Rage Against the Machine Embraces Hand-Washing Meme

Posted on

Rage Against The Machine are fully supporting the latest meme, showing how to properly wash your hands this cold and flu season by scrubbing to their song “Killing In The Name of.” The band tweeted out the meme directing proper hand-washing technique with the caption “Washing in the name of…on this occasion it’s best if you do what they tell ya.”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top