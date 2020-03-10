Rage Against The Machine are fully supporting the latest meme, showing how to properly wash your hands this cold and flu season by scrubbing to their song “Killing In The Name of.” The band tweeted out the meme directing proper hand-washing technique with the caption “Washing in the name of…on this occasion it’s best if you do what they tell ya.”

Rage Against the Machine embraces hand-washing meme: "On this occasion it's best you do what they tell ya" https://t.co/jpOVBwU6ig pic.twitter.com/Le309TR1f2 — The Hill (@thehill) March 10, 2020

Washing in the name of… On this occasion it's best you do what they tell ya pic.twitter.com/unDdBh1HDh — RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE (@RATM) March 9, 2020