Rage Against The Machine Ticket Sales Raise $3M For Charity

In an effort to fend off scalpers making massive profits from reselling their Public Service Announcement Tour tickets, Rage Against The Machine came up with a plan. Ten percent of seats at each venue would be set aside at a higher and variable price. But instead of pocketing the extra cash, the band is giving it to charity. In defending the practice, Tom Morello took to Instagram over the past weekend, revealing that they have raised more than $3 million. “Still annoying scalpers (and misinformation) remain. We appreciate the overwhelming demand and are discussing the next steps to ensure more of you will be able to come and see us,” the guitarist continued.

